Schnieders Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up approximately 1.8% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $5,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. 7,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,048,192. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.58. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.20.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

