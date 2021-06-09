Schnieders Capital Management LLC Buys 1,900 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 175.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 155,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after purchasing an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.74. 2,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,702,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.54 billion, a PE ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.75. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.93 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

