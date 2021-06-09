Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 5,010 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,010 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Welltower by 145.1% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Capital One Financial upgraded Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.71.

NYSE WELL traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $78.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,526. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.18 and a 52 week high of $78.80.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.54%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

