Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 26,997 Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,997 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,000. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $178.67. The stock had a trading volume of 16,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.52. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $194.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.46.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.44.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

