Sciencast Management LP Acquires Shares of 40,682 Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 0.9% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.17. The stock had a trading volume of 59,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,807. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $121.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total value of $12,313,548.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock valued at $15,137,922 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.