Sciencast Management LP Buys New Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 39,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:EIX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.95. The company had a trading volume of 26,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,496. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51. Edison International has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.