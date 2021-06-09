Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,553 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOX. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 1,233.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,468,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,447 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amdocs in the 4th quarter worth about $105,923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,232 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,017,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,549,000 after acquiring an additional 652,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Amdocs by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

NASDAQ:DOX traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $80.61. 6,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.40.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Amdocs’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.