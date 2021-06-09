Sciencast Management LP Purchases New Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 116,887 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,838,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 11,831,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,258,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,812,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,964,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,382,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318,577 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,715,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,728,000 after buying an additional 3,859,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $96,861.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,311,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 85,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,375,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,961,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,924,912. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.85.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.13. The stock had a trading volume of 529,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,684,546. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

