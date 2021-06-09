Sciencast Management LP Takes $3.68 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 0.7% of Sciencast Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,344 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.47. The stock had a trading volume of 606,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,409,320. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,549,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,782 shares of company stock worth $32,480,713. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.