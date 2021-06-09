Sciencast Management LP Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies stock traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,297. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $189.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.77. The company has a market capitalization of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.93.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.73.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.