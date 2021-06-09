Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) will announce $1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Science Applications International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.53 and the lowest is $1.41. Science Applications International reported earnings per share of $1.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Science Applications International will report full year earnings of $6.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.17 to $6.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.43 to $7.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Science Applications International.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $92.17. 300,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,126. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $68.76 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 149,749 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 94,414 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at $2,412,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,723 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

