Scotiabank Boosts Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$50.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources to C$50.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.21.

TSE:CNQ traded down C$0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$45.13. 1,717,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,064,031. The firm has a market capitalization of C$53.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.06. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$45.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$40.02.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.15 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 3.4613264 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total value of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,830,804. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,875 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.30, for a total value of C$69,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,273,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$84,791,740.10. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,875 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,523.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

