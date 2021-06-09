Scotiabank Boosts Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$7.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. ATB Capital raised their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.13.

TSE:WCP traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,350. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.10 and a 52-week high of C$6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.34, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.65 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whitecap Resources will post 0.4888287 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,940,406.84. Also, Director Gregory Scott Fletcher acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.39 per share, with a total value of C$26,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,083 shares in the company, valued at C$679,587.37.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

