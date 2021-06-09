Scry.info (DDD) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Major Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 9th. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $87,372.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Scry.info has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Scry.info coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00068534 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00024619 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $330.79 or 0.00907924 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.73 or 0.08944303 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00049200 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info (CRYPTO:DDD) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

Buying and Selling Scry.info

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.