SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (LON:SEIT) Announces GBX 1.38 Dividend

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (LON:SEIT) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SEIT opened at GBX 116.11 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.09. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income has a 52 week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £786.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50.
About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income
