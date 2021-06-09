SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (LON:SEIT) Announces GBX 1.38 Dividend

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (LON:SEIT) announced a dividend on Friday, May 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SEIT opened at GBX 116.11 ($1.52) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.09. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income has a 52 week low of GBX 104 ($1.36) and a 52 week high of GBX 116.50 ($1.52). The firm has a market capitalization of £786.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50.

Get SDCL Energy Efficiency Income alerts:

About SDCL Energy Efficiency Income

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC invests in energy efficiency projects. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SDCL Energy Efficiency Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.