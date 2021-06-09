Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Increased to $114.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Cowen upgraded Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.29.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $100.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.75. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $43.53 and a 12-month high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 88.26% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,279 shares of company stock valued at $19,293,170. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,077,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 262.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 411,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,607,000 after purchasing an additional 940,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 531,943 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,827,000 after buying an additional 837,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

