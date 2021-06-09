Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.62

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $6.25. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 4,286,253 shares changing hands.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYES. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Second Sight Medical Products during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.01% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

