Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 4.9% on Insider Selling

Shares of Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) traded down 4.9% on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $31.40 and last traded at $31.54. 11,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 509,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Specifically, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 240,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,253,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEER. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter. Seer’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Seer, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth about $604,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Seer during the 1st quarter worth about $3,676,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seer by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. now owns 5,135,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,805 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,092,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

