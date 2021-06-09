Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.36

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.36 and last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 12938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

