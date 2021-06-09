Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.13

Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B) (NYSE:SJR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.13 and last traded at C$36.27, with a volume of 133706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$36.44.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.00 to C$40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$40.50 price objective on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from C$28.50 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cormark raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “tender” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$35.17. The stock has a market cap of C$18.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.0988 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

In related news, Director Paul Kenneth Pew acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$34.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$205,345.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at C$205,345.80.

Shaw Communications Company Profile (TSE:SJR.B)

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

