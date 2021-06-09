Sherritt International (TSE:S) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.53. Sherritt International shares last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 404,677 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Sherritt International to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53. The firm has a market cap of C$206.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91.

Sherritt International (TSE:S) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$21.90 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sherritt International Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sherritt International (TSE:S)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic ores primarily in Canada and Cuba. The company operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies and Corporate segments It produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

