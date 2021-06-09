SHIBA INU Trading Down 25.2% This Week (SHIB)

SHIBA INU (CURRENCY:SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. One SHIBA INU coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SHIBA INU has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. SHIBA INU has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and $688.73 million worth of SHIBA INU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SHIBA INU alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00061936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $81.62 or 0.00231871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00213819 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $450.09 or 0.01278690 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003062 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,068.90 or 0.99629039 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $356.31 or 0.01012266 BTC.

SHIBA INU Profile

SHIBA INU’s official Twitter account is @Shibtoken . The Reddit community for SHIBA INU is https://reddit.com/r/SHIBArmy . The official website for SHIBA INU is www.shiba.win

SHIBA INU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIBA INU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIBA INU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIBA INU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHIBA INU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHIBA INU and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.