SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 21,262 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $8,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,357,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.38. The company had a trading volume of 16,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,839. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

