SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,394 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,296 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 520,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,294,000 after purchasing an additional 70,729 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 289,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,195,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 540,814 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.