SigFig Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,896 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,991,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,658 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,393 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,253,000 after acquiring an additional 297,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,469,000.

Shares of SCHH traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $47.08. 2,841 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,265. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $46.99.

