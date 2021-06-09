SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $68.54 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,074,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,683 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF makes up 4.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $68,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSIE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,396,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 189.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 146,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 96,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $35.80. 923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.06 and a 1 year high of $35.98.

