Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) will post $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Silgan’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.85. Silgan posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silgan will report full-year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Silgan.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Silgan had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SLGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN remained flat at $$41.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 209,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,770. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.75. Silgan has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $36,498,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Silgan by 196.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 701,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after purchasing an additional 465,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,777,000 after buying an additional 340,398 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its stake in Silgan by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,588,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,064,000 after buying an additional 257,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,039,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,708,000 after acquiring an additional 216,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

