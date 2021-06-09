Similarweb Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.27) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Similarweb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Similarweb’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SMWB. Citigroup initiated coverage on Similarweb in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Similarweb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Similarweb stock opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. Similarweb has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

