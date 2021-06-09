Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.700-9.800 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.44.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of SPG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.12. 28,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,347,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.74. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. Simon Property Group has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

In other news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.