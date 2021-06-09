Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) vs. Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Critical Analysis

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) and Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Skillz alerts:

50.8% of Skillz shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Akerna shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.3% of Skillz shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of Akerna shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Skillz and Akerna’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skillz N/A -52.30% -14.25% Akerna -188.28% -53.35% -28.91%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Skillz and Akerna’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skillz $230.12 million 39.78 -$145.51 million ($0.41) -56.32 Akerna $12.57 million 8.70 -$15.53 million N/A N/A

Akerna has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Skillz.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Skillz and Akerna, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skillz 0 3 6 0 2.67 Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00

Skillz currently has a consensus target price of $25.06, suggesting a potential upside of 8.54%. Akerna has a consensus target price of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 131.79%. Given Akerna’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Akerna is more favorable than Skillz.

Summary

Skillz beats Akerna on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skillz Company Profile

Skillz Inc. operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics. In addition, the company operates seed-to-sale platform that allows cultivators to track and report various stage of their cannabis growing operations, production, and sales processes. Further, it offers cannabis cultivation management and software to manage and optimize operational workflow in business analytics; and cannabis tracking technology that provides seed-to-sale-to-self data. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.