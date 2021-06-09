Skycoin Price Hits $1.52 (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 27.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 9th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for $1.52 or 0.00004176 BTC on major exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $30.42 million and $802,578.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00061782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00228725 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.55 or 0.00212949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.31 or 0.01261198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,536.41 or 1.00323684 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Skycoin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is www.skycoin.com . Skycoin’s official message board is medium.com/skycoin . The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

