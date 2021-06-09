SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.24

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.24 and last traded at $28.74, with a volume of 7616 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

