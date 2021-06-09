Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $910.00

Shares of Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 910 ($11.89) and last traded at GBX 900 ($11.76), with a volume of 519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 900 ($11.76).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 834.60.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.