Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNOW. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Snowflake from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $281.18.

Snowflake stock opened at $250.32 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.27 billion and a PE ratio of -65.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.48.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 25,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.79, for a total transaction of $6,129,751.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 112,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,956,232.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 688,385 shares of company stock valued at $157,546,901 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at $22,512,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

