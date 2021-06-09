Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SOW) fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €35.58 ($41.86) and last traded at €35.94 ($42.28). 66,039 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 271,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.98 ($42.33).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €35.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of 31.12.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SOW)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and automated actions on big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

