SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 2.8%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s share price fell 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $233.00 and last traded at $235.00. 2,820 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,067,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $241.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. Susquehanna upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.95.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.16. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.05, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total transaction of $3,699,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,725,893.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.59, for a total value of $2,885,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,523,792.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,106,899 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,070,000 after buying an additional 355,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

