Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) vs. Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Financial Contrast

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Solid Biosciences has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Replimune Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Biosciences N/A N/A -$88.29 million N/A N/A Replimune Group N/A N/A -$80.87 million ($1.75) -18.70

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Solid Biosciences and Replimune Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Biosciences 0 1 4 0 2.80 Replimune Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 185.71%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.15%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Biosciences and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Biosciences N/A -70.08% -56.58% Replimune Group N/A -20.81% -18.53%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.1% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Replimune Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Solid Biosciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc., a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to drive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles. Its portfolio also comprises Anti-LTBP4, a complementary disease modifying program that identifies and develops a monoclonal antibody intended to reduce fibrosis and inflammation by targeting and stabilizing the LTBP4 protein. In addition, the company engages in developing biomarkers and sensors; and Solid Suit program that includes the development of wearable assistive devices that focus on providing functional and therapeutic benefits. Solid Biosciences Inc. has strategic collaboration with Ultragenyx to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Solid Biosciences Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

