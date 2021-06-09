Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 68.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,349,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 546,460 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $50,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sonos by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sonos by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 169,177 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,986.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 27,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,086,324.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,875,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,545,629. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Sonos stock opened at $36.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.48 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

