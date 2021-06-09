Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.780-0.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $890 million-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.82 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHC. Barclays lowered their price target on Sotera Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sotera Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.77.

SHC traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $25.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 673,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.75. Sotera Health has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion and a PE ratio of 66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sotera Health will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sotera Health news, CEO Michael B. Jr. Petras sold 817,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $21,351,506.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pincus & Co. Warburg sold 13,512,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $352,948,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,371,973 shares of company stock worth $375,395,935. 64.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

