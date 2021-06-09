Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Gap Down to $5.55

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.55, but opened at $5.40. Southwestern Energy shares last traded at $5.40, with a volume of 20,182 shares.

SWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.35.

The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.52 million. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 63.06% and a negative net margin of 53.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwestern Energy news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 45,322 shares of Southwestern Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $215,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 417,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

