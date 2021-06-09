Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:URTY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URTY. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,328,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,282,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $1,426,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of URTY stock opened at $122.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.80. ProShares UltraPro Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $129.00.

