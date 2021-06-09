Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 324 Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHDN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,729,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,393.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 196,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,352,000 after buying an additional 188,997 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $32,024,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $11,078,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,153,000 after buying an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

CHDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $199.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $121.56 and a twelve month high of $258.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -343.97 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.39.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $324.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.95 million. Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a positive return on equity of 21.83%. Churchill Downs’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.27, for a total transaction of $597,810.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,441.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.47, for a total transaction of $90,188.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,978,521.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,302,308 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

