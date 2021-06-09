Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 707 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1,240.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trimble by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Trimble by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after purchasing an additional 301,612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Trimble by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,562,000 after purchasing an additional 284,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Trimble by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $199,947,000 after purchasing an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Trimble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

