Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 1,624 Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,624 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Stoneridge by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Stoneridge by 1,426.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 175,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,432,000 after purchasing an additional 104,018 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CL King downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.51 million, a P/E ratio of -75.81 and a beta of 1.45.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

