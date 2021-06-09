Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $58,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1,240.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,969,000 after acquiring an additional 27,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 95,604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.44. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $84.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

