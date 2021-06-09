Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $61,000 Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 59.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,283,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 90,100 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

In other news, major shareholder Robert D. Haas sold 46,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total value of $1,260,896.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,972,378.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc Rosen sold 47,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $1,163,897.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,458,955 shares of company stock worth $38,631,961 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of -77.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

