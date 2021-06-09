Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 165,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total value of $2,400,931.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MDU Resources Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.96 and a 52 week high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.