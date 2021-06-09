Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Viii Lp Canaan Sells 9,021 Shares

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 9,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $52,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total value of $49,913.11.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $69,360.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $61,800.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $62,880.00.

On Wednesday, May 19th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total transaction of $68,280.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $66,360.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 7,230 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $44,319.90.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $73,080.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $80,040.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,193 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $71,860.65.

LOV opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 million, a PE ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.87. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spark Networks SE will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOV. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Spark Networks by 282.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,705,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 440,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

