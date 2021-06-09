SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Bought by Disciplined Investments LLC

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 13.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 128,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,393,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29,811.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,438,000 after buying an additional 1,162,637 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after buying an additional 243,071 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,940,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 840.5% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 84,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 75,642 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SJNK stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,126. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.35. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $27.46.

