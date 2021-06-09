SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Purchased by Schnieders Capital Management LLC

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 25.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.0% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apriem Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 65,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,347,000 after buying an additional 17,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $346.24. 66,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,805,772. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.86. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

